Larson Financial Group LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

