Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.85

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 50541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

