Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

