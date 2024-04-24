Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,864 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 119,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 223,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

