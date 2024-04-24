NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FTXG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.