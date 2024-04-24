Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $737.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.