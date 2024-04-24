Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.62. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$9.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 22,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$116,433.57. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

