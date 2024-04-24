Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-$1.09 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on ROIC
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.0 %
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.