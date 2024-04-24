Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 136,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,314. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

