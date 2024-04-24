Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 4.0 %

SFNC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 184,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

