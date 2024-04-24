South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $376.98. 185,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

