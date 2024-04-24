Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,357 shares of company stock worth $1,693,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

