Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

