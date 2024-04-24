TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $72.33. 467,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,685,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

