The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 11,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 90,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.