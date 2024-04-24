Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,017 Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 327,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $2,347,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 222.0% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 577,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 398,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.