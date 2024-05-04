Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 2.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.70 and last traded at $104.50. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.