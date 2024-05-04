UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading 2.2% Higher

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. 14,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

