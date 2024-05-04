Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 138,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

