YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $14.45. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 783,962 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 18,922.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 520,381 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $343,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.