Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.02. 2,015,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.92, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

