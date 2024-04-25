Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $254,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 5,915,107 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

