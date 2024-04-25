América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $17.20

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $16.60 to $17.20 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 391,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

