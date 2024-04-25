Carret Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

SSNC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 250,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

