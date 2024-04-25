Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 44.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %
Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
