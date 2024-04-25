Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 44.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.