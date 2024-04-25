Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 341 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $127.76. 106,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,369. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

