Auto Prop Reit to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
