Bailard Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

XJH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,087 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

