Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $133.44 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $133.44 million and approximately $381,984.54 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $8.32 or 0.00012881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,506.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.01 or 0.00743477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00104642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.43148574 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $472,974.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.