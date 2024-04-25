BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 141,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,623. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

