BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 177,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 24,972,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,496,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

