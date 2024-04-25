Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 484,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.