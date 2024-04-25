Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%.
Cameco stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,748. The firm has a market cap of C$28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.33.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
