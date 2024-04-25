Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.61.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3505466 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. 17.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

