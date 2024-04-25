Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 37,349,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

