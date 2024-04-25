Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 3,093,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,480,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

