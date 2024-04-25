Enegra (EGX) Trading Down 0.2% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.28 or 0.00314283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.02 billion and $503,082.23 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.13741079 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $523,755.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

