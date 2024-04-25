EOS One Day Volume Tops $498.21 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $946.41 million and $498.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,040,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,035,021 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.