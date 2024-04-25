Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,396,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.