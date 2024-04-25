GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,205 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

