General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GD traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $283.74. The stock had a trading volume of 442,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.26 and a 200 day moving average of $261.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

