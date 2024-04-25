Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,562 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

HAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

