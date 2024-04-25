iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.27. 2,599,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,053. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

