Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $95.56.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

