Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $6.75-$8.25 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 6.750-8.250 EPS.
Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $894.96. 373,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $932.85.
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
