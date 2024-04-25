Larson Financial Group LLC Has $170,000 Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.76 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.