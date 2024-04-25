Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOE stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.