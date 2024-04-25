Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $256.10 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $256.10 million and $157.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

