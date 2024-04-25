Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,699,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,052,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

