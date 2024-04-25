Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $236.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.69.

Shares of MMC opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $17,991,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,619,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

